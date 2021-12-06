West Ham 3-2 Chelsea: The pick of the stats
West Ham have won four of their past seven home Premier League matches against Chelsea (drawn one, lost two), after having just one victory in their previous nine.
This was Chelsea’s first Premier League defeat after leading at half-time since December 2018 against Wolves under Maurizio Sarri – they had been unbeaten in 48 league games when ahead at the break before Saturday (won 40, drawn eight).
In their 53rd match under Thomas Tuchel, the Blues conceded more than one goal for only the third time, also doing so against West Brom in April (5-2) and Aston Villa in May (2-1).