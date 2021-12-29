Brentford 0-1 Man City: Pep Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Sport: "The important thing is that we stay stable and get results and play good. There are some games when the opponent decide to make an incredible high pressing. It will be difficult. Men to men. When they decide to set back this way, with literally 11 players in the 18 yard box we need to be patient."

On the most Premier League wins in a calendar year: "It means how good was this year. We won the Premier League, Carabao Cup, in the final of the Champions League. It is a big success. Being there. The victories we have done means it is not just one night. It is 365 days of being consistent. This is the best title we can get as a team."