Wolves v Watford: Last time they met

When Wolves travelled to Vicarage Road in September, they had no points, no goals and were facing a Watford team managed by Xisco Munoz.

Three months on, they're in the top half of the Premier League, still struggling to score goals but ready to welcome Claudio Ranieri's Hornets to Molineux on Boxing Day.

A tight game was drifting towards a goalless draw when Francisco Sierralta inadvertently turned into his own net to get Wolves' season up and running in the 74th minute.

Debutant Hwang Hee-chan made the points safe nine minutes later when he stabbed home the rebound after Fernando Marcal's shot was blocked.

The 2-0 defeat ended Watford's 10-match winning streak at home and allowed Wolves to leapfrog Munoz's men, who hadn't scored since their opening-day win over Aston Villa.