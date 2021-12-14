Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Monty Python once famously said "nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition".

I think the same could be said of Leicester City’s performance against Newcastle. As one of the richest clubs in the world rolled into town, the hangover from our Europa League exit was still hanging about like the Kroenkes at Arsenal.

But, wait, had I been transported back in time whilst watching an episode of Dr Who? This was a performance reminiscent of Leicester City of the past two seasons and for the whole 90 minutes as well.

Who were these strangers playing in blue? Where had they come from? Who cares, it’s just good to have them back. Yes, yes I get it was ‘only’ Newcastle as some fans pointed out, a bottom-three team. Yes, we only beat Norwich thanks to VAR and we couldn’t beat Burnley, so I’ll grab this performance and result with both hands if you don’t mind.

Maybe it's a false dawn (again) but maybe Santa came early to Filbert Way this season. All I know is I'm looking at the rest of the month with renewed confidence.

Now I’m off to find my atlas and look up Randers in Denmark – I can smell the bacon already.