'I've not seen Kane like that in a long time'

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison praised the Tottenham players after they beat Leicester with goals in the 95th and 97th minute.

Trailing to James Maddison's strike, Antonio Conte's side salvaged a barely believable win as Steven Bergwijn scored twice in three minutes.

"A lot of people have a go at these Spurs players," Morrison said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But they've turned up tonight - it was like they'd won an FA Cup final."

Morrison also credited Spurs captain Harry Kane, who celebrated wildly after setting up Bergwijn's winner.

"He was the difference maker," said Morrison. "And I've not seen emotion like that from him for a long time."

With 11 days left in the transfer window, who would you like to see come in at Spurs? Let us know here

Listen to more reaction from King Power Stadium on BBC Sounds