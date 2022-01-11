Tuesday talking point: Vieira faces Mateta conundrum

Terence Ford, Back of the Nest, external

Jean-Philippe Mateta is an enigma.

The French striker joined Crystal Palace on loan a year ago and has managed just 545 minutes of mostly disappointing football. So, it seems antithetical that, should his heavily rumoured move to Saint-Etienne materialise in this transfer window, he would depart a cult hero.

The bandy number nine has only managed three goals for the club, but he could not have scored them against better opponents in the eyes of everyone that follows the Eagles.

The only goal Mateta managed last season was a double nutmeg backheel in the victory against rivals Brighton at the Amex.

In the FA Cup at the weekend, Mateta scored the winning goal against Millwall at The Den in a first meeting between the South London rivals in nine years. In doing so, he joined Dougie Freedman as the only Palace players in the past 30 years to score away at both Millwall and Brighton in their Palace careers.

The only shame is that Charlton were knocked out of the FA Cup, making it impossible for Mateta to join Freedman on that list.

Patrick Vieira is now faced with a conundrum. Keep Mateta for the final six months of his loan or cut ties and thank him for memories that will last a lifetime.

