Phone-in: Have your say on Everton and Liverpool from 18:00
- Published
📻 Football phone-in 📻— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) January 10, 2022
🎙️ Mike Hughes at 6pm
📲 0800 731 9333
🗣️ @JoeblottJoe & Tony Bott
🏆 #EFC & #LFC progressed to the fourth round of the #FACup, beating #HCAFC & #Salop respectively
⚪️ #TRFC beat #Irons 4-0 #SWA
🔊 95.8FM, DAB, Freeview 722 & https://t.co/yqv5ky3GIG pic.twitter.com/JDSSJFgEb4
