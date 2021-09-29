'Let's keep going, Curtis - not bad tonight'
🔴 Well after scoring on Saturday, Curtis Jones put in an impressive performance against Porto tonight— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) September 28, 2021
🅰️ He came away with two assists & also had a hand in #LFC's first goal of the evening
🗣️ Jurgen Klopp spoke about the 20-year-old's display
#⃣ #PORLIV #UCL
🔊 Sound ON pic.twitter.com/fWw41eHRUG
