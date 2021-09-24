Team news: Leicester v Burnley
- Published
Leicester defender Jonny Evans could make his first league start in five months after playing in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win at Millwall on his latest return from a foot problem.
Ayoze Perez has completed a three-match domestic suspension.
Josh Brownhill should be available for Burnley after missing their Carabao Cup win in midweek because of a dead leg.
Connor Roberts has a minor thigh issue, while Kevin Long is still short of fitness after an Achilles injury.
Who makes your Foxes team this weekend?