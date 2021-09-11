Brentford v Brighton - confirmed team news

Brighton hand a debut to Spain international defender Marc Cucurella, who joined the Seagulls in a £15.4m move from Getafe on transfer deadline day.

He's one of three changes from the side that began the 2-0 home loss to Everton, with Joel Veltman and Danny Welbeck also named in the first 11.

Brighton: Sanchez, Webster, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella, Veltman, Lallana, Bissouma, Welbeck, Trossard, Maupay.

Subs: Steele, Scherpen, Roberts, March, Alzate, Richards, Locadia, Roberts, MacAllister.