Lawro's predictions: Man City v Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

By their standards, I thought Manchester City were ordinary in their defeat at Tottenham. They will surely offer far more in attack this time.

Norwich did OK in the early stages against Liverpool but they tried to play out from the back, which I am not convinced will work - especially at Etihad Stadium.

Dan's prediction: After last week's defeat, Manchester City are just going to be thinking 'right, that's it, no more messing around'. Norwich played Liverpool last week, so this is a tough old start for them. 4-0

