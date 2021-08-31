Newcastle's summer ins and outs

Happy with Newcastle's summer transfer business? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes at 23:00 BST tonight?

Here's the full rundown of the Magpies' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Charlie Wiggett (Chelsea), Remi Savage (Liverpool), Cameron Ferguson (Tranmere), Joe Willock (Arsenal)

Outs: Owen Bailey (released), Oliver Walters (released), Jude Swailes (released), Yannick Toure (released), Oliver Marshall (released), Ludwig Francillette (released), Florent Indalecio (released), Kyle Scott (released), George Rounsfell (released), Lucas Gamblin (released), Lewis Brannen (released), Tom Midgley (released), Josh Gilchrist (released), Josh Harrison (released), Tai Ebanks (released), Lewis Cass (Port Vale, loan), Florian Lejeune (Alaves), Elias Sorensen (Esbjerg fB), Yoshinori Muto (released), Jake Turner (Colchester, loan), Matty Longstaff (Aberdeen, loan)

