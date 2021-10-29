Rafael Benitez has been speaking to the media before his side travel to Wolves on Monday evening.

Here are the key lines from the Everton boss:

Abdoulaye Doucoure should be back after the next international break. Benitez says he is "getting better" and "progressing well";

Richarlison could start against Wolves after "training well". The Brazilian has recovered from a knee injury and, according to Benitez, is ready mentally, but added: "It will not be 100% but it's getting better so I have confidence that maybe he can start and I'm confident that for sure he will give us something";

He says Wolves will be "quite dangerous" as they are playing better and creating more chances, adding: "They have pace, they have ability, they have a system they know quite well and they have some good players."

