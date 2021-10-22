Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves: Fantasy football top performers

Wolves came back to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Villa Park in the latest round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

The bonus points were shared between players from both sides:

John McGinn (3)

Ruben Neves (2)

Danny Ings (1)

So which Villa and Wolves players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek nine? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 BST on Friday before Arsenal face Aston Villa.

