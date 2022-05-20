Divock Origi is a "Liverpool legend" who has been "one of the most important players I have ever worked with", Jurgen Klopp said as he confirmed the Belgium striker will leave Anfield this summer.

The 27-year-old signed for Liverpool in 2014 and has developed into a cult figure with supporters, despite rarely featuring regularly.

Origi, who is out of contract this summer, scored twice in the epic 2019 Champions League comeback against Barcelona then in the final against Tottenham Hotspur.

"I expect 'Div' to get a special reception or farewell," said Klopp about Sunday's home game against Wolves.

"It has been a pure joy to work with him. Wherever he will go he will be successful, 100%.

"An outstanding player, an outstanding boy. Everybody in the team loves him. It will be a harsh moment when he leaves.

"I remember so many things when I think about him: important goals, injuries, ups and downs... he's a Liverpool legend, no doubt."