Leeds 'not favourites' to go up

Leeds United fans "will be worried" about their side's prospects this season, believes ESPN's chief sports writer Mark Ogden, as last year's top scorer Rodrigo inches closer to an exit.

The Spain striker is close to joining Al-Rayyan in Qatar and will be the fifth player to leave Elland Road since relegation.

Ogden told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that the Whites' squad looks thin.

"It's going to be tough," he said. "They have not gone down in good shape. The squad was not good enough for the Premier League already and they have lost their best players.

"I don't think they will be the favourites to go up, but then the last club that needs a time of transition is Leeds - fans will not accept it.

"You do worry whether they have got the finances to bounce back straight away as we have not seen the investment on the pitch that they need."

