Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Signing an 18-year-old with just four La Liga appearances under his belt is not necessarily something to get too excited about – yet – but Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is not playing down expectations for Luca Koleosho.

The Connecticut-born winger arrived from Espanyol on Tuesday and joined up with his team-mates on the Iberian peninsula.

Speaking after the friendly win over Benfica, his new boss talked up his newest recruit.

"Quick and electric in one-v-one situations," Kompany told club media, external. "We’re a team that has been really successful with players in wide areas, and he is one who can be exciting for fans.

"Young, yes, but very talented."

Koleosho barely played first-team football last season, a mere 55 minutes in the Spanish top flight, but scored a fine goal on the last day against Almeria.

He has represented Italy at under-19 level courtesy of his Italian-Canadian mother, including playing a role in their successful European Championship campaign this summer.

His arrival only adds to Burnley’s extensive options out wide, especially given the similar signing of Nathan Redmond, and suggests the Clarets will again be looking to profit from making the pitch as big as possible.

Koleosho is 5ft 8in and of a similar physical stature to Nathan Tella, who had a stellar campaign at Turf Moor last season.

If he can grow into a natural successor to the Southampton loanee, that would be an outstanding result.