Al-Ittihad manager Nuno Espirito Santo has played down suggestions former Celtic winger Jota could be loaned out by the club he joined weeks ago. (Asharq Al-Awsat via Daily Record)

Matt O'Riley says he is losing his best friends at Celtic with Carl Starfelt poised to join Jota in leaving the club. (Daily Record)

Read the rest of Monday's gossip column.