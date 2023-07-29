'Cifuentes receives visa ahead of move to Ibrox'

Rangers are expected to announce the signing of midfielder Jose Cifuentes from Los Angeles next week after 24-year-old secured the necessary visas for his arrival. (Football Insider), external

League Two club Tranmere Rovers have registered their interest in signing Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry on loan for the season, the Ibrox club having turned down letting the 20-year-old exit in February after approaches from Twente and Kilmarnock. (Football Insider), external

Rangers winger Scott Wright has reportedly returned to Turkey for further talks over a move to Pendikspor, the club promoted to the Super Lig. (Daily Record), external

