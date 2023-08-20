St Mirren 1-0 Motherwell: Your views

We asked you for your views after Motherwell's Viaplay Cup defeat to St Mirren.

Here's what you had to say:

Martin: We were poor in Paisley and never really looked like scoring. The pitch should have suited us to play the passing football that we have been, though even that deserted us as we really struggled to keep possession, giving it away too easily and far too often. We seemed flat as supporters which didn’t help the team either. On to the next game.

Gordon: Only one shot on target says it all and StMirren deserved their win. Manager is correct to say that we lick our wounds and not let heads drop.

Norrie: We were not at the races for long periods of the game. Off the pace and lacking upfront. A lot more urgency and pace from St Mirren. I think one shot on target... unfortunately just didn’t do enough to get anything out of the game.