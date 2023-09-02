Kilmarnock 0-1 Ross County: Manager reaction

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has given his reaction to Saturday's loss to Ross County.

There was late controversy when Kilmarnock's Stuart Findlay netted but referee Kevin Clancy awarded a penalty for a foul on Brad Lyons. Danny Armstrong's spot-kick was saved by Ross Laidlaw.

"It's a perfectly good goal," he told BBC Scotland. "The referees will all tell you, we've got to let the phase of play run through.

"The referee's apologised. He said he blew too early. He told me he wasn't expecting Stuart Findlay to score from there. We shouldn't expect the referee to blow. It's not his job to decide that he doesn't think someone's going to score from there. He should let the phase of play run.

"I don't know if he was apologising for giving the penalty that wasn't a penalty or apologising for the goal. But, equally both were bad decisions.

"It should be a draw, there's no doubt about it. We have been so harshly treated. My club deserve better. We deserve better than that. It was clearly a mistake from Kevin."