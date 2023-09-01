Aston Villa academy graduate Jaden Philogene has completed a permanent move to Hull City.

The 21-year-old left winger joins the Tigers for an undisclosed fee.

Philogene made his senior debut against Tottenham Hotspur in 2021 and went on to make his first start against Barrow in the Carabao Cup a few months later.

The England youth international has also spent time on loan at Stoke City and Cardiff City, scoring five goals in 39 appearances for the Bluebirds last season.

Follow all of today's deadline day moves here