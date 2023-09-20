'The need to avoid unforced errors is not a new phenomenon at this level'

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

Facing the Dutch champions away from home was always going to be a tough way to begin the Champions League group stage, and so it proved.

Taking no points from that opening fixture is not a disaster, but Celtic may look back on the game as something of a missed opportunity because they were far from outclassed and had they been a bit more careful, a bit more clinical, they could easily have left Rotterdam with a point.

The need to be ruthless and avoid unforced errors, though, is not a new phenomenon at this level. Last season Celtic earned plaudits for the way they played at times against the likes of Real Madrid and yet those kind words were all they had to show for their endeavours as they finished bottom of the group.

Brendan Rodgers has acknowledged on more than one occasion that his Celtic are some way off the finished article and clearly a savage run of injuries to key players has severely hampered his ability to put his top team on the park.

But Celtic will get no sympathy when they visit Livingston this weekend. Regardless of injuries or unforeseen player departures, the champions still lord it over the rest of the league when it comes to the strength and depth of their squad.

So they will need to dust themselves down and take care of the next two domestic away games at Livi and then Motherwell before Lazio come calling at the start of October.