Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth: Key stats

  • Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League games at Anfield (W10 D3), while they haven’t lost their first home game of a top-flight campaign in any of the last 20 seasons.

  • Bournemouth have now lost their last five Premier League away games against The Reds by an aggregate score of 20-2. Overall, they’ve only taken one point from a possible 21 on trips to Anfield in the competition.

  • Luis Díaz scored in consecutive Premier League games for Liverpool for the first time, while he’s the first player to score the Reds’ first two goals of a league campaign since Daniel Sturridge in 2013-14.

  • Antoine Semenyo’s opener for The Cherries was the quickest goal scored by an away side at Anfield in the Premier League since May 2022.

  • Trent Alexander-Arnold made his 200th appearance in the Premier League becoming the second-youngest player in Liverpool’s history to reach this milestone in the competition.

