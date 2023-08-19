Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth: Key stats

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League games at Anfield (W10 D3), while they haven’t lost their first home game of a top-flight campaign in any of the last 20 seasons.

Bournemouth have now lost their last five Premier League away games against The Reds by an aggregate score of 20-2. Overall, they’ve only taken one point from a possible 21 on trips to Anfield in the competition.

Luis Díaz scored in consecutive Premier League games for Liverpool for the first time, while he’s the first player to score the Reds’ first two goals of a league campaign since Daniel Sturridge in 2013-14.

Antoine Semenyo’s opener for The Cherries was the quickest goal scored by an away side at Anfield in the Premier League since May 2022.