We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Bournemouth and Arsenal.

Here are some of your comments:

Bournemouth fans

Drew: Fairly gutless performance, brushed aside by an Arsenal team that never left first gear. We are too nice... maybe when we realise we are in the relegation scrap we will show some more fight.

Russ: This is the first time in I don’t know how long that I’ve left a game before the final whistle. I had to get home and watch some paint dry to entertain myself. The squad doesn’t seem any stronger than last season, it just has more players on the same level as those we already had. The loss of Lerma is huge.

Brandon: I think we should have bought an out-and-out striker in the summer. It's all well and good having Solanke up top helping build-up play, but we don’t have anyone with the cutting edge. I think he should give Moore a chance and see if he can produce goals. We've got the wingers to give him the supply into the box now, so why not go old school and whip balls in?

Deb: In a word... toothless. And we need a goalscorer! Dom is superb in many aspects and a highly valued player, but is not a PL striker and we need one!

Arsenal fans

Dave: A lovely day at the office. We played well, defended well and scored well. No complaints here about the game, but I only question how far Saka can go before he gets a massive injury. He limped off again on Saturday and if he’s injured we will be seriously affected. Just food for thought. Otherwise a great trip to the south coast.

Clive: Due respect to Bournemouth, but this game does nothing but pad Arsenal’s - and Havertz’s - confidence. This was the Jekyll we fans want to see all the time, but up against better teams - apologies again, Bournemouth - like Spurs last weekend, Hyde turns up a bit too often for comfort. Now that Manchester City have shown some vulnerability, we need to push on!

Neil: Quality from Arsenal, right back in the mix again now and a huge game again next weekend, as well as Champions League in the week. Better restock the fridge.

Okumu: Good game from Odegaard, but Arsenal still are not conquering the midfield with massive creativity. There is need for a natural number eight with high playmaking skill and ability to create goalscoring opportunities to the strikers.