'A much more fun watch than last season'

Chris Latchem, BBC Match of the Day commentator: "Tough ask for Bournemouth against title chasers today. But winless in his first six Premier League matches perhaps doesn't tell the whole story about Andoni Iraola.

"The fans I've spoken to down here are buying into his football and while they still await their first win under him - they're pretty upbeat.

"Croatian fan Dan has been coming down here for years "don't judge us now. Judge us in late October" he says.

"While Arsenal at home might not deliver the elusive 3 points he nods to forthcoming games against Everton, Wolves and Burnley for the tide to turn.

"It was disappointing against Brighton last week (1-3 loss) but at least we had a go. And it's much more fun to watch than last season."