Hatate wins Premiership player of month award

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate's outstanding form has been recognised with the Premiership player of the month award for February.

The Japan international shone as Celtic netted 11 goals in league wins over Livingston, St Johnstone and Aberdeen, in which Hatate grabbed a double.

He also scored twice in the 5-1 Scottish Cup rout of St Mirren, despite only coming off the bench for the final half hour.

And the 25-year-old capped his fine February with another impressive performance in last weekend's Viaplay Cup triumph over Rangers where he provided the cross for Kyogo Furuhashi's winning goal.