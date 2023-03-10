Unai Emery says qualifying for European football isn't his priority this season but stressed Aston Villa "can be close" if they meet the demands he has set out.

The Villa boss won three successive Europa League titles between 2013 and 2016 as well as guiding Villarreal to last season's Champions League semi-final.

Emery was asked if he misses playing in those competitions and whether his aim is to help Aston Villa finish in the top seven this season.

He said: "Of course but the Premier League is the best league and I decided to come here because of the challenge. My objective is to come back playing in Europe.

"We have to be very consistent until the end of the season and we have in front a lot of teams playing very well. It was important to escape the bottom and stay in the Premier League, now [to get Europe] we have to win a lot of matches in a row and it is not going to be easy.

"We have to continue being consistent. I want to build, I want to be strong in our style and with that we can progress like I want to do. Now is not my priority to get Europe because I know it is not going to be easy.

"We have to expect the feeling of our supporters and we have to share the feelings. Playing in Europe is a possibility if we get a lot of points we can be close.

"But the most important thing now is to try to build a team, try to build a way, try to build a winning mentality and then of course we have to be excited with our supporters, enjoying each match, try to connect with them and use their energy, but we have to be professional and focus.

"The supporters when we win are going to be happy like us but we have to be professional as well."