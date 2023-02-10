Sutton's predictions: Arsenal v Brentford
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Oli Shasha, bassist with indie band FEET and a West Ham fan.
Find out how Sutton and Oli think the rest of the games will go and cast your vote here
This is a really interesting game because of Arsenal's last result, their defeat at Everton, and Brentford's form - they are unbeaten for nine games now.
The Gunners are the only team who have beaten the Bees on their own patch this season - a really impressive 3-0 win in September which was the first real statement that Mikel Arteta's side meant business in the title race.
Arteta could really do with a similar result this time, to get back on track after that Everton defeat before Manchester City visit Emirates Stadium next Wednesday.
Last week was as poor a performance as I have seen all season from the Gunners, who didn't really dictate the game or ever look like they were in control.
They absolutely need to bounce back from that, and I think they will - but it will not be easy, because Brentford are streetwise, well organised and carry a real attacking threat.
The Bees will be a handful, but Arsenal will find a way to win.
Oli's prediction: 2-1
Arsenal have to win this one, after losing to Everton last week.
