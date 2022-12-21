Pep Guardiola says he "does not have the words" to express his gratitude to Manchester City and the faith shown in him by the club's hierarchy.

During the World Cup break, Guardiola extended his deal at Etihad Stadium until 2025, which will mean he has spent nine years in Manchester, more than twice as long as anywhere else in his career.

"I cannot thank them enough for the confidence they have for me," he said on the eve of City's Carabao Cup quarter-final with Liverpool. "It would be difficult to repay what the board have shown me over many years.

"That's why it is so difficult for me to reject them for how they still want me and our staff to continue to try and do our best."

Guardiola has won four Premier League titles, four League Cups and one FA Cup during his time at City, but the Champions League trophy has so far eluded him.

Despite that, he says European success is not the prime motivator for committing his future to the club.

"I admit it's the trophy we want," he said. "My period here will not be complete without it.

"But it's not the only one or the reason I have extended my contract. We will do everything we can to try and win it. We have tried before and we will keep doing so."