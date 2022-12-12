Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

The 119th Aberdeen FC AGM took place at Pittodrie on Monday evening, here is a flavour of what was said.

Proposals for a new stadium at the city's beachfront were high on the agenda:

Chairman Dave Cormack said: "Our appeal to the administration and to the city council is to get together and look at what this can do for Aberdeen"

He highlighted how the first thing commercial partners ask is if the city council is '100% on board'; he says after recent press surrounding how it will be funded, that is "up for debate"

Cormack says re-developing Pittodrie is a "no no", stating that the beach plan and the one at Kingsford remain their only two options

Dimitrious Efstathiou, who is Atlanta United's new representative on the Aberdeen board, described his new role as a "privilege" and intends to "honour the history and tradition" of the Dons

He says after the disruption caused to the strategic partnership by Covid, it is time to "reset", saying Atlanta want to develop a "holistic partnership" between the two clubs

Manager Jim Goodwin says the team have made "real significant progress" but believes there is "so much more to come"