Declan Rice marked what could potentially be his final home game at West Ham with a goal in Sunday's Premier League win over Leeds.

Linked with a move away from the Hammers this summer, England midfielder Rice was named player of the season before kick-off and could end the campaign by lifting the Europa Conference League trophy.

Right-back Vladimir Coufal said of Rice: "I said it roughly one year ago that he is on the way to becoming one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

"As a person, he is a top leader. I think he saved our season."

Meanwhile, Manuel Lanzini's contract is set to expire in the summer and he also found the net as a late substitute.

Coufal added: "Manu is one of the best footballers I've ever met. His composure on the ball and vision on the pitch is amazing. I'm so grateful that he's been my team-mate. He's a fantastic player and he deserved his goal.

"The celebration showed how likeable he is as a person and a player."