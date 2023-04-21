Chris Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Fulham's win at Everton last week surprised the life out of me. Where on earth did that come from after four straight league defeats!?

Marco Silva's side thoroughly deserved it too, and they will have their confidence back now. That doesn't make them any easier to read though, and I don't really know what to expect from them next.

Leeds, meanwhile, have absolutely fallen to bits. I was a long way out when I predicted they would draw with Liverpool on Monday, but I don't think many people could have seen them capitulating the way they did.

They surely cannot concede another five or six, but I really don't see them keeping Fulham quiet.

