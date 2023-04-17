Chair of West Ham United Supporters' Trust Sue Watson says Sunday's display against Arsenal has given her hope that the Hammers have what it takes to avoid relegation.

David Moyes' side have lost just one of their last five Premier League games and look to be picking up their form at the right time.

Reflecting on Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal, Watson told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: "It felt like a win ironically in a way.

"West Ham seriously upped their game in the second half. You only have to look at what Michail Antonio did. Arsenal’s defence in large parts couldn’t deal with him and Bowen.

"The performance yesterday was the big thing. We needed the point but the performance has given me confidence going into this final run that we have enough about us.

"If we can give that performance in the majority of the games we’ve got left, we should be able to do it. We have got the quality in the team to do it, this is partly the annoying thing."