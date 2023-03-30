McInnes on picking up 'big results', Bristol City experience, and positivity
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been talking to the media before his side's Scottish Premiership clash with Hearts on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Killie will have to pick up a couple of "significant results, big results" in order to stay up this season.
With games against Hearts, Celtic, Aberdeen and St Mirren before the split, McInnes said his side "have to make sure we show our capabilities to win big games".
Killie are preparing for next season "as a Premiership club" and don't want to "put out there that we will be anything but".
McInnes referenced the only previous relegation battle he's been involved with, keeping Bristol City in the English Championship in the 2011-12 season, and how he can draw on that experience.
He says at that time he tried to be "consistent with the message, trust how we work Monday-Friday, be really positive with our players, and never lose sight that we are good enough to stay in the league".
Despite recent controversies, McInnes is still "fully supportive" of VAR but added: "We need to try and utilise what's there better and the video assistant is there to assist the referee and not referee the game."
Midfielder Liam Polworth remains out injured for Saturday's match.