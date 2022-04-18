Rangnick on Fernandes, top-four race and Klopp

Rangnick said Bruno Fernandes will be "OK for tomorrow", after the attacking midfielder had a car crash on the way to training on Monday.

He said no players who were injured for Saturday's win over Norwich, including Raphael Varane, will be available at Anfield.

On United's defending, which came in for more criticism despite victory at the weekend: "We need to be more compact and find a better balance. We need to be more aggressive without the ball. We need to be at our very, very best defensively."

With Arsenal and Tottenham losing on Saturday, and West Ham drawing on Sunday, Rangnick said United are "still in the race" to finish fourth, adding: "Other teams are dropping points. It is about being consistent. The team that finishes fourth will be the one most committed to it."

On his team's chances of victory at Liverpool: "Although we might be the underdogs, if we raise our level we have a chance to get three points."

On Jurgen Klopp, who Rangnick has "known for a long time", and the job he has done at Anfield: "The same happened at other clubs, at Dortmund and Mainz. He developed all those clubs on a different kind of level. He is one of the best, if not the best coach."