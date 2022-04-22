Newcastle don't want to let a winning mindset slip in the final games of the season, says Eddie Howe, as his side look to secure their fourth consecutive Premier League win.

The Magpies beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday to move up to 11th in the table on 40 points, all but guaranteeing the club's status in the league next season.

"We have a way of playing that has delivered consistent performances," said Howe.

"We don't want to let those standards drop and let that feeling go."

"Not for one second will our preparation drop and our expectations of the players won't drop."

The victory over Patrick Vieira's Palace also saw Howe match former Newcastle manager Sir Bobby Robson's achievement of six straight top-flight victories at St James' Park, which took place during the 2003-04 campaign.

"It's a brilliant thing to be able to do," said Howe. "But we've got a long way to get anywhere near his achievements.

"It's nice to be able to have done what we've done to this point, knowing the great man did so much for this football club."