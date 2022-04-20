Chelsea v Arsenal - confirmed team news
Chelsea make four changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who scored the opener against the Eagles, comes into the side along with N’Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku and Malang Sarr.
Kai Havertz and Jorginho drop to the bench. Antonio Rudiger and Mateo Kovacic are not in the squad.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Lukaku, Werner.
Subs: Kepa, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, Pulisic, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Havertz.
Arsenal make three changes from the defeat at Southampton.
Emile Smith Rowe, Rob Holding and Mohamed Elneny come in for Cedric Soares, Gabriel Martinelli and Albert Sambi Lokonga.
Alexandre Lacazette is on the bench.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Holding, Tavares, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka Nketiah.
Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Soares, Pepe, Lokonga, Martinelli, Azeez, Swanson, Hutchinson.