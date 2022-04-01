Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa play Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Villa boss:

Gerrard confirm his squad were in "full health" before Saturday's game against Villa's West Midlands rivals.

Marvelous Nakamba is to play between 45 and 60 minutes for the U23s on Friday night, with Gerrard adding: "He has been back training for about 12 days and he’s getting closer [to full fitness] each day.”

On the five subs rule change, he said: "It’s something that we voted for, as a manager you want to be able to use as much of your talent as possible and we want to have pathways for our youngsters.”

He described opponents Wolves as "a tough challenge" and added: "This is a huge derby for us, we want games to have that extra buzz and special edge, so we want to give a performance that represents our support in a right way."

