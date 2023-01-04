Southampton v Nottingham Forest: Team news

Southampton winger Samuel Edozie will be assessed after he was forced off in the defeat at Fulham on 31 December with cramp.

Alex McCarthy, Theo Walcott, Juan Larios and Tino Livramento remain out.

Nottingham Forest have no new injury concerns for the trip to Southampton.

Jesse Lingard has been ruled out for up to a month with the hamstring injury sustained in the loss to Manchester United on 27 December.

