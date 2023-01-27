Silva on Mitrovic injury, potential new signings and FA Cup
Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Sunderland on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Cottagers boss:
Aleksandar Mitrovic is available to feature against the Black Cats.
Silva said Fulham are hopeful of bringing in two players before the January transfer window closes and said "we should be close".
On rumours a loan deal has been agreed for Arsenal's Cedric Soares, he said: "I will not mention players. He's an Arsenal player. I won't talk about players that aren't working with us."
He mentioned his admiration for the FA Cup, adding: "An historic competition for everyone but our players are going to do our best to go through."
On Sunderland, he said: "Tomorrow it will feel like an FA Cup match against a club with a great fanbase and squad that wants to do well."