Rangers poised to sign Raskin - gossip

Rangers could be ready to end Nicolas Raskin's stormy spell at Standard Liege after the Belgium Under-21 midfielder fell out with ex-Celtic boss Ronny Deila. (Scottish Sun), external

Rangers should be trying to sign Nisbet of Hibs and Hearts' Lawrence Shankland, says former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record), external

Rangers winger Kai Kennedy is set to sign for Tampa Bay Rowdies in the second tier in the United States after shining on loan at Falkirk. (Daily Record), external

Winger Morgan Whittaker is desperate to move from Swansea City to Rangers. (Daily Record), external

Darvel boss Mick Kennedy claims the Scottish FA are hatching a plot to enter Celtic and Rangers B teams into an SPFL 3. (Daily Record), external

