Newcastle 0-0 Leeds: What Howe said

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was one of those days for us. We had enough chances to win the game comfortably. It just wouldn't go in for us today. You have take one of those chances.

"It is a sign of how far we have come that they were timewasting and doing everything they could to take time out of the game. All that was missing was the final third."

On their improvement in 2022: "A lot has happened in the year. If you think back to where were and the strides made by the players., it has been a great year. We hope we continue the momentum we have got."