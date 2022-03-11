Mount 'proud' of Norwich performance

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount says he was "really proud" of the performance against Norwich, as Thomas Tuchel's side drowned out the noise from a difficult day with a resounding win.

Mount scored the second goal and called for everyone at the club to stick together with the uncertainty surrounding Stamford Bridge.

"Our only focus was what we could do on the pitch and the result was what mattered," Mount told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I'm really proud of the team for stepping up and performing under the circumstances.

"The games are coming thick and fast at the moment and we have to stick together. We're a really strong group - a family."

Mount admitted he did not know any more than the rest of the country about what was happening at Chelsea, but praised the fans for their support.

"We probably found out at the same time as everyone else. We're in the club and we don't know what's happening," he said.

"But we're professionals. It was brilliant to see the fans here supporting us and hopefully we can get another result on Sunday."

