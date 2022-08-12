'Lodi feels a Guardiola-type player'

Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi is the latest left-back to be linked with a move to Manchester City.

The 24-year-old Brazil international has played 118 times for Atleti since a 2019 move from Athletico Paranaense and helped them win the 2020-21 La Liga title.

"He’s pacy, he can play football. He feels and looks like a Pep Guardiola-type player," the Guardian's Jamie Jackson told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"They’re signing a left-back [Anderlecht youngster Sergio Gomez] but I’m told he’ll be loaned straight back out so they’re in the market for a first-team left-back.

"I think Juventus were interested in Lodi earlier this summer but Atletico told them he was not for sale. If City come in and he wants to go and the money is right I think it can happen."

