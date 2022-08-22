Rodrigo says he is "really proud to represent the club" after scoring and assisting in Leeds' thrilling victory over Chelsea.

The Spain forward has four goals from the opening three games and captained the team on Sunday.

"Everyone deserves these moments," he told BBC West Yorkshire Sport.

"The image the team showed was amazing, in front of a really good atmosphere. We are really happy for the start of the season."

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch was also impressed with Rodrigo, believing he is in "the form of his life".

"I've really enjoyed working with him since I got here," said Marsch. "He's been massive for us, committed at the highest level and very positive."

Marsch also gave insight into the unique way he is getting his instructions over to his side.

"We are giving hand signals because it's really hard to communicate in Premier League stadiums," he said.

"We are trying not to over-complicate things by building messaging systems so that everyone knows - a bit like in baseball.

"If we can make a few hand signals then everything is clear."

The full Marsch interview is here on BBC Sounds