Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised the effort Oleksandr Zinchenko has always shown for his team, as the Ukraine international closes in on a move to Arsenal.

Zinchenko is set to join the Gunners, who like City are on a pre-season tour in the United States, with the formalities of the transfer expected to be completed shortly.

A £30m deal has been agreed for the versatile 25-year-old, who can operate at left-back and in midfield.

Speaking as City prepare for a pre-season friendly against Club America in Texas, Guardiola said Zinchenko would depart with the club's best wishes for the next chapter in his career, as he reunites with his former team-mate Gabriel Jesus in north London.

"On behalf of the club, [I would like to express] gratitude for the effort, how they behave on and off the pitch. It was nice with Alex yesterday, because we could say goodbye properly," said Guardiola.

"Unfortunately, with Raheem [Sterling] and Gabriel we could not do it because it was the summertime, but yesterday we could say goodbye to him and [he can] move on to Arsenal."

Zinchenko will work again with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, who was previously assistant to Guardiola at Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal are in Florida, where they play Orlando City on Thursday, before facing Premier League rivals Chelsea on Saturday.

Arteta said: "We are in the market to keep improving the squad, but there are so many parties involved and sometimes things don't happen as quickly as you want."