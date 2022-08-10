Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

"I sent them a small message," growled Illan Meslier with a baritone laugh as he told me of his interaction with the Fulham crowd behind his goal after saving the crucial penalty in the shoot-out during last season's League Cup tie victory at Craven Cottage. That crowd baiting he admitted provides "a little bit of a motivation for yourself. It's like a small war."

The France Under-21 international will have to keep digging as deep as his Bond-villain voice to preserve his place as now, for the first time since the club's return to the Premier League, he has an experienced keeper to push him.

Once Kiko Casilla was banned by the FA for using racist language in 2020 the then 19-year-old had no-one to rival him for the number one spot as he had the burden of keeping goal in a side heading for promotion in a campaign disrupted by the outbreak of coronavirus. Some 89 appearances later, 74 of which have been in the Premier League, he continues to impress and is the undisputed number one.

Now he has to send out another type of message to the club's latest signing Joel Robles. At 32, with FA Cup, Copa del Rey and Europa League medals to his name, the Spaniard also has more than 120 top-flight appearances behind him across both the Premier League and La Liga. Meslier knows he needs pushing.

Around 11 months ago United were without a league win after six attempts and Meslier told me how he needed strong competition. Without diminishing the efforts of his younger teammate Kristoffer Klaesson, he explained: "When you have nothing at your back it's difficult. But when you have people to help you train hard and keep pushing you it's better, you know, and maybe it's because of this I made some good saves."

Robles' inconsistency over the years has probably cost him being recognised as a mainstay but as a back up this free transfer could be a shrewd piece of business to keep Meslier progressing for both club and country.