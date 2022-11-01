Marseille v Tottenham: Team news
Tottenham will be without forward Richarlison, winger Dejan Kulusevski and defender Cristian Romero for their huge Champions League group match at Marseille on Tuesday.
Spurs need a point to qualify for the knockout stages, while a win would mean they top the group.
They will also be without Antonio Conte on the sidelines because of his one-game ban, and midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg says the players will just "have to deal" with their manager's absence.
"No-one can fill his void, but we'll be together and we have to get through this together," added Hojbjerg.