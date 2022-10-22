Lawrence Shankland drops to the bench in the biggest surprise to Robbie Neilson's Hearts side. On-loan Wigan Athletic man Stephen Humphrys leads the line instead.

That's one of two changes, with winger Josh Ginnelly and defender Michael Smith back in the fold.

After an injury against Aberdeen that is less serious than first thought, Andy Halliday makes the bench, but fellow midfielder Peter Haring drops out after sustaining a nasty head knock in the 2-0 loss last weekend.